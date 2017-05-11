Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education accepts resignations

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education filled its vacancy at its meeting Tuesday evening.

The board approved Luke Gibson to fill the vacancy with the term to last one year.

The board also approved to proceed with the purchase of a sign from Stewart Signs as well as the 2017-2018 Pleasant View Handbook.

In a closed session, the board accepted two resignations as well as a coach and two sponsors. The resignations were for paraprofessionals Laura Mason and Michaella Simmer.

The board approved Abbie Herrold as the fifth through eighth-grade basketball coach as well as Hayley Anderson and Kayla Smith for cheerleading sponsors for next school year.

The board also approved of the preschool through eighth-grade enrollment for next school year.

