Pleasant View Board of Education approves bus routes

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education set its tax rate prior to its regular meeting Tuesday afternoon.

The tax rate was set at $4.7012, which is a decrease from last year.

During the regular meeting, the board approved the 2017-2018 school bus routes, free and reduced lunch guidelines, the state transportation report, and the annual secretary of the board report.

Superintendent Rebecca Steinhoff reported on summer projects.

She said work on the third, fourth, and fifth-grade classrooms, as well as the installation of the bench in remembrance of Annette Sager and the concrete pad for the new entrance sign, is complete.

The brick layer to complete the sign installation should be complete before the school’s open house the evening of August 21st at 6 o’clock.

The first day of school for Pleasant View students will be August 23rd. The KEYS preschool open house will be the evening of August 23rd at 6 o’clock. The first day of preschool is August 28th.

In an executive session, the board accepted the resignation of Jean Kleinschmidt as the Early Childhood Special Education bus aide.

It approved hiring Amber Maberry of Trenton to replace Kleinschmidt.

