The Pleasant View R-6 School Board of Education approved bids for diesel and milk for the 2017-2018 school year at its meeting Monday afternoon.

The board approved the bid from People’s Coop for diesel and the bid from Prairie Farms for milk.

The board also decided to buy a washing machine and dryer for the school as well as approve the faculty handbook.

The tax rate hearing will be August 8th at 3:45 in the afternoon with the regular board meeting to follow.

