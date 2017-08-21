“Play Music on the Porch” event to be held in Jamesport

Jamesport will be among locations for what’s called “Play Music on the Porch Day,” which is an international day of music held on the last Saturday in August.

Last year, reports indicate thousands of musicians from at least 17 countries participated. This year, organizers expect people in 36 countries, all 50 states and 295 cities around the world to play music on the porch this Saturday, August 26.

The public is being to “Play Music on the Porch” from 10 am to 1 pm in front of the Farm House Collection on Broadway in Jamesport. Performers are asked to bring an acoustic instrument or use one of those being provided.

For more information about this free event, call Peter and Debbie Allen in Jamesport, at (660) 684-6825.

For those not able to be in Jamesport, the Allens ask that you take time to play music on your own front porch, or your neighbors, or anywhere!

For more information, you may visit the Play Music on the Porch website.

