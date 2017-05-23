Plattsburg man hurt in Sunday morning crash near Mooresville

A resident of Plattsburg was injured in a highway 36 accident that happened two miles west of Mooresville Sunday afternoon.

The highway patrol listed injuries as moderate 71-year-old old Freddie Wood who was transported by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center.

The patrol reports Wood was eastbound when failure of the left front tire caused the pickup to travel into the median of 36, across both lanes of westbound 36, where it went off the north side of the highway. The front of the truck hit an embankment causing the attached trailer to separate from the truck. The load then came off the trailer and fell on the roadway.

The vehicle was demolished.

Assisting the highway patrol was the Caldwell County sheriff’s department and Breckenridge Fire Department.

