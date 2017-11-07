Planning and Zoning Commission approves request by Head Start program

With a unanimous vote by the four members present Monday evening, the Trenton Planning and Zoning Commission recommended approval of a conditional use permit sought by the Green Hills Head Start program. The recommendation advances for consideration by the Trenton City Council.

Subject to final approval, the permit would allow for the construction of a new Head Start facility and classrooms next to the central office located at 301 West 18 Street in Trenton. Doctor Beverly Hooker attended the city hall public hearing on behalf of Green Hills Head Start.

Deputy City Clerk Tracy Maberry requests that at the request of Doctor Hooker, a stipulation with the conditional use permit designate that the federal allowance is applied to the current owner, or any subsequent owner if the property continues to be used as a child development learning facility.

In a separate announcement, the Trenton city hall and Trenton Municipal Utilities will be closed this Friday in observance of Veteran’s Day which is on Saturday.

