Planned road work from MoDOT for week of October 30, 2017

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the North Missouri planned for the week of October 30 through November 5 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, mowing, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Atchison County

U.S. Route 136 – CLOSED at the Little Tarkio Creek for a bridge replacement project. The road will remain closed through December.

Route 275 – Drainage and shoulder work from U.S. Route 136 to Red Star Road, Oct. 30 – Nov. 3

Buchanan County

Route DD – CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the bridge over Interstate 29 at Faucett at Exit 35. The bridge will remain closed through mid-November.

U.S. Route 371 – Drainage work from Bush Road to Moore Road, Oct. 30 – Nov. 3

Route 759 – Shoulder work, Oct. 30 – Nov. 3

U.S. Route 36 – CLOSED for electrical work eastbound U.S. Route 36 at 9th and 10th Streets, Oct. 31, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Chariton County

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Cazzell Road to Flat Road, Oct. 30, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route W – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from County Road 1040 to County Road 1045 (Randolph County), Oct. 31, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Daviess County

I-35 – Pavement repair, Oct. 30 – Nov. 2

DeKalb County

Route EE – Milling and pothole patching, Oct. 30 – Nov. 3

Grundy County

Route AA – Drainage work, Oct. 30 – Nov. 3

Holt County

Route 118 – The ramp from Route 118 to southbound I-29 is CLOSED for the Davis Creek Bridge replacement project through mid-December.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project at the Davis Creek Bridge near Exit 84. I-29 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction. This includes a 12-foot width restriction. The lane closures will remain in place through mid-December.

Linn County

Route C – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route V to Route 11, Oct. 31, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Livingston County

Route D – CLOSED for railroad maintenance in the city limits of Ludlow, Oct. 31 – Nov. 1. This will be an overnight closure and the road should reopen by 2 p.m. on Nov. 1

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 − CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Muddy Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through February 2018.

U.S. Route 136 – Bridge maintenance at the West Medicine Creek Bridge, Oct. 30 – Nov. 2

Nodaway County

Route YY – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Almond Street to 155 th Street, Oct. 30, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route 46 – Shoulder work from the west city limits of Maryville to the Atchison County line, Oct. 30 – Nov. 3

Route M – Pothole patching from U.S. Route 71 to Route N, Oct. 30 – Nov. 3

Route KK – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route D to the Iowa state line, Oct. 31, 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Route JJ – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route FF and Imperial Road, Nov. 3, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Putnam County

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work, Oct. 30 – Nov. 3

Worth County

U.S. Route 169 – Guardrail work one mile south of Route 46, Oct. 31 – Nov. 1

