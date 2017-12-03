Planned road work for North Missouri week of December 4, 2017

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the Northwest Missouri region planned for the week of December 4 – 10 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, shoulder work, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, mowing, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays. All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change.

Andrew County

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from Route B to Route U (Nodaway County), Dec. 4 – 8

Buchanan County

Interstate 29 – The northbound I-29 ramp to northbound I-229 will be CLOSED for bridge repair, Dec. 4, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 116 – Shoulder work from U.S. Route 59 to Route E, Dec. 4 – 8

Carroll County

U.S. Route 65 – Drainage work from County Road 120 to County Road 130, Dec. 4 – 6

Clinton County

Route 33 – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Route PP to Horseshoe Lane, Dec. 4 – 8, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily. A temporary traffic signal will direct traffic overnight.

Gentry County

U.S. Routes 136 and 169 – Shoulder work, Dec. 4 – 9

Harrison County

Route 46 – Shoulder work, Dec. 4 – 8

U.S. Route 69 – Shoulder work one mile south of U.S. Route 136, Dec. 5 – 6

Holt County

Route 118 – The ramp from Route 118 to southbound I-29 is CLOSED for the Davis Creek Bridge replacement project through mid-December.

I-29 – Bridge replacement project at the Davis Creek Bridge near Exit 84. I-29 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction. This includes a 12-foot width restriction. The lane closures will remain in place through mid-December.

I-29 – Pavement repair southbound from mile marker 99 (Corning Exit) to mile marker 84 (Mound City), Nov. 27 – Dec. 2

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair westbound from Route F to Route 11, Dec. 4 – 5. This includes an overnight lane closure.

Route FF – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Gas Road to Gold Road, Dec. 5, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 36 – Pavement repair eastbound from Route 11 to the West Yellow Creek Bridge, Dec. 5 – 6. This includes an overnight lane closure.

U.S. Route 36 – Sealing and pothole patching eastbound from Route F to Route 5, Dec. 6 – 7

Route P – CLOSED for a culvert replacement from Hyde Road to Hacker Road, Dec. 8, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 36 – Sealing and pothole patching westbound from Route 5 to Route F, Dec. 8.

Mercer County

U.S. Route 136 − CLOSED for a bridge replacement project at the Muddy Creek Bridge. The road will be closed through February 2018.

Nodaway County

U.S. Route 136 – Shoulder work one mile south of the city limits of Ravenwood, Nov. 4

U.S. Route 71 – Pothole patching from Route B (Andrew County) to Route U, Dec. 4 – 8

Route 46 – CLOSED at the Nodaway River Bridge for maintenance, Dec. 4 – 8, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

U.S. Route 71 – Signal and intersection work at Main Street in Maryville. Most work will be off the roadway, but there may be some lane closures with flaggers at the intersection, Dec. 4 – 8

