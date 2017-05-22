Planned road work for north Missouri May 22 – 28

The following is a listing of general highway maintenance and construction work in the north Missouri planned for the week of May 22 – 28 from the Missouri Department of Transportation.

In addition to the work listed below, there may be pothole patching, bridge maintenance, striping, brush cutting, guardrail repairs and other road work conducted throughout the region. Many of these will be moving operations and could include lane closures with delays.

All scheduled maintenance and construction projects are subject to change with weather conditions.

Buchanan County

U.S. Route 36 – Sweeping and flushing bridges, May 22 – 25

U.S. Route 36 – One mile east of Route AC for a bridge project, May 22 – 25

Caldwell County

Route A – From U.S. Route 36 to Route N for a chip seal, May 23 – 25

Carroll County

Route Z – Sealing, May 22 – 23

Chariton County

Route DD – CLOSED from Hamden Road to Cook Road for a culvert replacement, May 22, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

U.S. Route 24 – From Route 5 to the Randolph County line for a resurfacing project, May 22 – 27

Route DD – CLOSED from Marshall Road to Bee Branch Avenue for a culvert replacement, May 23, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Daviess County

Interstate 35 – At the 57.8 mile marker near Route BB for pavement repair, May 22 – 25

57.8 mile Route BB – At the I-35 Overpass Bridge for maintenance, May 22 – 25, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. Temporary traffic signals will be in place to guide motorist thru the workzone .

DeKalb County

U.S. Route 36 – Night work at the I-35 Overpass Bridge for painting, May 22 – 27, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

I-35 – Night work at the U.S. Route 36 interchange for painting, May 22 – 27, 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

Route EE – CLOSED from Grindstone Road to Ketchem Road for a culvert replacement, May 23 – 24, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

Route EE – CLOSED from Route 6 to Patton Road for a culvert replacement, May 24 – 25, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

I-35 On-Ramp – From U.S. Route 36 westbound to I-35 northbound for slide repair, May 25 – 26

Grundy County

Route 6 – From U.S. Route 65 to the Daviess County line for pavement repair, May 22 – 26

U.S. Route 65 – Pothole patching, May 22 – 26

Harrison County

Route DD – Drainage work, May 22 – 26

Route D – CLOSED from Route M to Route 46 for a resurfacing project, May 22 – 23, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Route 46 – From U.S. Route 69 to U.S. Route 169 (Worth County) for a resurfacing project, May 22 – 26

Route CC – From U.S. Route 136 to Route 149 (Mercer County) for a resurfacing project, May 22 – 26

Route H – CLOSED from Route 13 to East 237 Avenue for culvert replacements, May 24 – 26, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

Holt County

Routes C and D – Pothole patching, May 22 – 23

Linn County

U.S. Route 36 – From the city limits of Brookfield to the Macon County line for bridge maintenance, May 22 – 25

Route V – Pothole patching, May 22 – 26

Livingston County

Route Z – Chip Sealing, May 22

Route 139 – Chip sealing, May 23

Mercer County

Route CC – From Route 149 to U.S. Route 136 (Harrison County) for a resurfacing project, May 22 – 26

Nodaway County

Route E – CLOSED from Route 246 to the Iowa state line for a resurfacing project, May 22 – 23, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.

Routes E and ZZ – Pothole patching, May 22 – 26

Route VV – At the Platte River Bridge for maintenance, May 22 – 26. Includes a 9-foot width restriction.

Putnam County

Route 149 – CLOSED from Route Z to Plum Trail for a culvert replacement, May 22 – 23, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily.

Route W – Pothole patching, May 22 – 26

Route 149 – CLOSED from Plum Trail to U.S. Route 136 for a culvert replacement, May 24 – 26, 7 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. daily

Sullivan County

Route 139 – From the city limits of Newtown to Kelp Road for drainage work, May 22 – 26

Routes C and MM – Pothole patching, May 22 – 26

Worth County

Route 46 – From U.S. Route 169 to U.S. Route 69 (Harrison County) for a resurfacing project, May 22 – 26

