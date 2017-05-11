Pinnacle to stop making Aunt Jemima products in wake of recalls

(UPI) — Pinnacle Foods Inc. announced plans to stop selling certain Aunt Jemima frozen breakfast products, three days after a recall because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The products sold to retail and foodservice customers include 16 brands of frozen waffles, frozen french toast slices and frozen pancakes, the New Jersey-headquartered company announced in a news release.

“While the timing of this exit was accelerated by the voluntary recall we initiated last week, these items are low-margin, non-strategic SKUs [stock keeping unit] that we expected to exit at some point in the foreseeable future,” Pinnacle Foods Chief Executive Officer Mark Clouse said Monday.

The company anticipates a non-cash charge of approximately $50 million to $60 million for the write-down of the tangible and intangible assets associated with the products’ demise. The company also said costs associated with the recall will reflect second-quarter earnings.

The company will continue to sell higher-margin Aunt Jemina products that include mini pancakes, french toast sticks, breakfast entrees and Griddle Poppers.

Last Friday, the U.S. Food & Drug Administration announced the voluntary recall of Aunt Jemima frozen pancakes, frozen waffles, frozen french toast slices, mini pancakes and Lil Griddlers in the United States and pancakes in Mexico. Also, the U.S. States Department of Agriculture recalled Aunt Jemima french toast & sausages and Hungry Man chicken & waffles.

The production plant makes the waffles in Save-A-Lot Pick 5 chicken and waffle frozen sandwiches, which also were voluntarily recalled.

The recalls don’t involve Aunt Jemima dry mixes and syrups.

No illnesses were reported. Pinnacle Foods initiated the recall after testing of samples received on May 1 indicated the presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the plant.

Consumers are advised not to consume these products.The may be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Pinnacle Foods at 1-888-299-7646.

The New Jersey-based company had annual sales in excess of $3 billion with brands that also include Birds Eye, Duncan Hines, Log Cabin and Wish-Bone, according to a company release.

