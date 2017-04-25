Pilot uninjured after minor crash landing at Spirit airport

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (AP) — The pilot of a single-engine airplane is uninjured after a plane tipped to its side while landing at a suburban St. Louis airport.

The incident happened Monday at Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield, Missouri. TV footage showed the plane sitting sideways on the runway with a wing tip on the ground.

The name of the pilot has not been released.

Airport director John Bales says the plane caught a gust of wind as the pilot was landing, causing it to tip. The pilot did not require medical attention.

