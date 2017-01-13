Pilot killed in crash of small plane in Texas

ERA, Texas (UPI) — A pilot died when his small, experimental plane crashed in Cooke County, Texas, the Federal Aviation Administration announced.

The single-engine Skybolt plane was reported missing after it took off from a private airstrip near Denton on Thursday evening. Police were called to help locate the pilot at around 8:30 p.m., said Trooper Mark Tackett of the Texas Department of Public Safety. They found the wreckage of the plane, and the body of pilot Tyler Foster, 28, about two hours later in a field in the nearby town of Era, between Denton and Gainesville.

Foster was the only person aboard the plane.

Tackett said the cause of the crash is unknown. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the incident.

