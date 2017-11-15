“Pic and Bow” to perform in Trenton

The Pic and Bow members Charles David Smart and Michelle Gawith will perform in Trenton later this month.

They will play seasonal selections during the concert to be held at the Trenton Church of the Nazarene the evening of November 26th at 6 o’clock and a free will offering will be taken.

Smart and Gawith are world-class musicians with different backgrounds who come together for the joy of music and sharing it with others.

More information about the concert can be found by calling the church at 660-359-5374, by emailing [email protected] or visiting trentonmonaz.org.

More information on The Pic and Bow can be found on Facebook or on the Smartfrets Website.





