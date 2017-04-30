Phone scammers hit the city of Chillicothe

The Chillicothe Police Department advises the public to be aware of a phone scam circulating in the Chillicothe area.

The police department reports that the scam involves a caller pretending to be a family member of the person called and saying he or she is in jail. Then someone pretending to be a law enforcement officer gets on the line and tells the person called that the family member was arrested and needs bail money. The caller will then ask for cash to be sent via Western Union.

The Chillicothe Police ask the public to not give any money when asked unless the situation can be verified by local law enforcement.

They warn that sending large amounts of cash is risky and the chance of getting all of it back is unlikely.

Call the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121 or local law enforcement if you have questions or concerns regarding this scam.

Like this: Like Loading...