Phone scammers at work in Mercer County

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that phone scammers are at work in Mercer County.

The department is reporting that the calling party is advising residents that they have a bench warrant for their arrest, and money is needed to bond out.

The Mercer County Sheriff reports that while they do accept cash bonds, money is only taken at the office, and a receipt will be issued.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Department does not place telephone calls to residents concerning warrants.

The department reminds residents that if they receive a call from an individual claiming to be from the Mercer County Sheriff wanting you to pay a bond anywhere other than the courthouse, it’s a scam.

