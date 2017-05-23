Phil Sayer 5K honors Cindy Gott of Galt

The MU Fire and Rescue Training Institute will be holding its 9th annual Phil Sayer Memorial scholarship fund benefit Saturday, June 10th.

Registration can be made online for the 5-K run or walk in Jefferson City.

The scholarship fund honors the lifetime work of Phil Sayer by providing Missouri volunteer firefighters the opportunity to further their skills and education by attending fire schools and training events.

Sayer was a firefighting instructor and long-time chief of the Galt Volunteer Fire Department.

This year, the 5-K run or walk is dedicated to the memory of Cindy Gott of Galt who died January 28th at KU Medical Center.

Ms. Gott graduated from Grundy R-5 high school in 1979 and remained a lifetime resident of Galt. She was active as an EMT and firefighters with the Galt fire protection district and a member of the fire department auxiliary.

The MU fire and rescue institute reports it is honoring Cindy Gott who was a yearly participant in the Phil Sayer 5-K benefit.

Like this: Like Loading...