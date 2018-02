The Missouri Department of Natural Resources sponsors a pesticide collection event to be held in Harrison County next month.

Herbicides, insecticides, fungicides, rodenticides, de-wormers, fly tags, and fertilizer containing pesticides will be accepted at the Orscheln Farm and Home in Bethany March 24th from 8 o’clock to noon. Pesticides from businesses will not be accepted.

Questions can be directed to North Missouri Solid Waste Management District Region B Planner Ann Hamilton at 660-359-5636.

Like this: Like Loading...