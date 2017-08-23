Personnel action tops executive session of NCMC Board of Trustees meeting

The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees took two personnel actions in open session following the executive session Tuesday evening.

The board approved salary adjustments for two employees, effective September 5, as a result of testing duties added to their positions.

Three thousand dollars was added to Director of Advising and Retention Megan Pester’s annual base salary. Advisor/Records Assistant Marie Moulin moved on the classified salary schedule from $18.05 per hour to $18.81 per hour.

The board also approved of title changes for three employees effective immediately.

Doctor Kristen Alley’s title was changed from Dean of Student Affairs to Associate Vice President for Student Affairs/Dean of Students. Tyson Otto’s title changed from Chief Fiscal Officer to Associate Vice President for Business and Finance. Kristi Harris’s title changed from Executive Staff Assistant/Public Relations Director/Human Relations Director to Chief of Staff.

The North Central Missouri College Foundation will meet Thursday evening in the Cross Allied Health building at 5:30.

