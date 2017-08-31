Pershing Balloon Derby set to launch this weekend near Brookfield

The 41st Annual Great Pershing Balloon Derby will be held in and near Brookfield this weekend.

Green Hills Ballooning sponsors the festivities, which will be held in downtown Brookfield, at East Twin Parks, and at the Myron Peacher Memorial Launch Site Friday through Monday.

Green Hills Ballooning President Richard Techau says that about 35 hot air balloons will compete in this weekend’s events. Flights will be on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday morning at 7 o’clock and Saturday and Sunday night at 6 and 8 o’clock. He notes about half of the balloons will be lit up for the 8 o’clock flights.

Techau says no balloon rides will be given, except for balloon sponsors and each balloon has its own sponsor.

Sidewalk sales Saturday as well as arts and crafts, a flea market, and vendor booths in East Twin Parks. A baby show will also be held at East Twin Parks Saturday morning at 10 o’clock, and a parade will go down Main Street starting at noon.

Techau says the Myron Peacher Memorial Launch Site is on Highway FF northwest of Brookfield and adds that signs will be up to direct drivers to the launch site.

The cost of admission is $2.00 per person if there are only one or two persons or $6.00 per vehicle.

Techau adds that more information can be found on the Pershing Balloon Derby Facebook page or at pershingballoonderby.com.

