Peggy McGaugh elected 39th House District State Representative

Republican Peggy McGaugh will be the next State Representative to serve Carroll, Ray, and Chariton counties. Mrs. McGaugh won a special election vote Tuesday against Democrat Ethan Perkinson.

McGaugh will fill the remainder of the term that her son Joe Don McGaugh vacated when he was named Associate Circuit Court Judge for Carroll County.

Out of 3,019 votes cast in the three-county area, Mrs. McGaugh collected 64.3%. The raw vote count was 1,942 for McGaugh and 1,077 Perkinson.

Mrs. McGaugh carried all three counties, Carroll, Ray, and Chariton to become the State Representative for the 39th House District in Missouri.

