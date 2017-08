A pedestrian was hurt early Sunday at Milan when a car backed into a parked sports utility vehicle causing the SUV to hit the pedestrian.

24-year old Savana Dampier of Milan was taken by a private vehicle to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The accident happened on a Milan motel parking lot when a car operated by 19-year-old Dawson Sizemore of Unionville backed into a parked sports utility vehicle causing the SUV to hit Dampier.

