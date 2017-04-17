Pedestrian fatally hit by SUV near Branson

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a 48-year-old man was killed after being hit by a vehicle while walking on a highway near the southern Missouri tourist community of Branson.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Vance Monteil of Branson died at the scene of the accident shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday on U.S. 60 about five miles north of Monteil’s hometown.

The patrol said the driver of the sports utility vehicle was not injured.

It was not immediately clear why Monteil was walking on the road.

