Paul Costello among those to be honored at NCMC Foundation Celebration

Paul Costello along with the three other 2017 Distinguished Alumni, Linda Crooks, Don Gibson and George (Jack) McCausland will be honored at the NCMC Foundation Celebration on Thursday, April 27th at 6:00 p.m. in the Ketcham Community Center.

Lead Gift Contributor, Nanette Carter, and the 2016-2017 Scholarship Recipients will also be honored at the event. Reservations can be made by contacting the NCMC Development Office at 359-3948, ext. 1415 or by e-mail at [email protected]

During his year at Trenton High School, he played various sports including football and basketball, while playing the summer months on Trenton’s American Legion Baseball team. In college, he played football at Culver-Stockton.

Costello began his higher education at Trenton Junior College in 1971. He went on to receive his Bachelor of Science in Business Administration/Finance from Northeast Missouri State University in Kirksville, where he scored in the top 6% nationally within his major. He later graduated from the Graduate School of Banking at the University of Wisconsin in Madison, WI and the National Compliance School at the University of Oklahoma, Norman, OK.

He served our country in the United States Army from 1974 to 1978 as a scout and armor crewman, including time with the First Infantry Division and 30 months with the 2nd Armored Cavalry in West Germany. Before and after his military service, he was employed by the Rock Island (CRI&P) Railroad as a trainman.

Costello’s distinguished banking career began in 1981 with Trenton National Mercantile Bank. After four years with Mercantile, he then spent approximately 31 years working for both Bank Midwest and Commerce Bank combined. He worked in various aspects of bank administration including lending, banking center management, as a registered securities representative, and trust officer. His most recent responsibilities were in assuring local bank community support as CRA/Fair Lending Compliance Manager.

Volunteering has been important to Mr. Costello, and while in Trenton, was an adult volunteer for Boy Scout Troup 97 and served as Worshipful Master of Trenton Masonic Lodge No. 111. He has been on the Board of Directors for the Neighborhood Housing Services of KC, MO; on the Board of Directors for the Victim Support Services/Violence Intervention Services in Kirksville, MO; volunteered 8 years as a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for Jackson County, MO serving children who had been neglected or abused; served several years as a Big Brother in the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program in Kansas City; a Habitat for Humanity Volunteer, was a past member of both Trenton and Kirksville Rotary Clubs, as well as founding member of the Kirksville Thursday Morning Rotary Club, and served in Kirksville as President of the Kirksville Country Club. He has also served on the United Way of Kansas City Speakers Bureau and is active in Rebuilding Together in Clay County providing home rehabilitation assistance to allow veterans and others the opportunity to remain in the current homes. He has also served as a youth coach for all of his children in baseball, softball, basketball or football. He gives credit, for his ability to serve, from the support he has received from his wife Nancy of over 37 years.

Mr. Costello is very involved in his church and has served on church boards in Trenton, Kirksville, and Liberty and currently serves as the Board Chair. Just before his business transfer from Kirksville to Kansas City, he completed the Christian Church – Disciples of Christ’s Rural Ministerial Program in Columbia and subsequently completed classes at Central Baptist Theological Seminary in Kansas City, KS. He provides Pulpit Supply for many rural and small churches and has done so for over 20 years.

Like this: Like Loading...