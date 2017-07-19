Pasture weeds topic of workshop to be held in August

The University of Missouri Extension will hold a workshop near Linneus next month to discuss pasture weeds.

The program will be held at the MU Forage Systems Research Center east of Linneus the evening of August 14 with registration at 6 o’clock, and the workshop to begin at 6:30.

The workshop will cover Extension Weed Scientist Kevin Bradley’s work on a pasture survey, including the effect of soil fertility on weed pressure. Ways to control weeds through proper soil fertility levels will be shared.

The event costs $15 and includes a light dinner.

Interested individuals may register by August 10th by calling 660-895-5123.

