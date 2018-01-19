Passenger injured, driver arrested in crash east of Altamont

The driver was arrested and a passenger was injured in a single vehicle accident yesterday afternoon two miles to the east of Altamont in Daviess County.

The highway patrol reports 30-year-old Cristina Curtis of Altamont received minor injuries and was transported by ambulance to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. The driver was listed as 31-year-old Jamie King of Jamesport who wasn’t hurt.

An investigator said the mini-van at mid-afternoon was headed eastbound on Reel Avenue which was described as having packed snow. The report noted the vehicle entered a curve to the right when the driver allegedly failed to negotiate the curve causing the vehicle to slide off the north side of the road where it struck a tree.

Damage was minor to the vehicle. Both occupants were using seat belts.

Afterward, the highway patrol accused Jamie King of no valid operator’s license and failure to drive on the right half of the road. The highway patrols’ arrest report says King was taken into custody by Daviess County on a 24-hour hold.

