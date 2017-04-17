Parent education workshops to be held in Chillicothe

The University of Missouri Extension will hold parent education workshops at the North Missouri Center for Youth and Families in Chillicothe starting April 25.

The five-week Building Strong Families series will run Tuesday mornings from 9 to 11 o’clock.

The workshops will focus on learning to identify and build upon family strengths to make families stronger.

Topics include family strengths, communicating, managing stress, money matters, and balancing responsibilities.

Participants are asked to attend all five sessions and the series costs $40 per person with registration required by April 21.

Call Human Development Specialist Jessica Trussell at 660-646-0811 for more information or to register.

