Paperwork due today to schedule hearing with Grundy County Board of Equalization

Individuals wishing to have a hearing with the Grundy County Board of Equalization need to have paperwork filed by today with the Grundy County Clerk’s office.

The Grundy County Commission opens board of equalization meetings July 17 for individuals wishing to discuss assessment letters.

Persons are asked to first contact the Assessor’s office to discuss valuation issues. If results from the discussion are unsatisfactory, persons may contact the Grundy County Clerk’s office to schedule a hearing with the board of equalization.

Like this: Like Loading...