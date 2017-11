The North Missouri Center for Youth and Families will serve Parade Day Pancakes before the Chillicothe Holiday Parade.

Pancakes will be served at the center at 211 Locust Street in Chillicothe the morning of November 18th from 6 to 10 o’clock. Free will donations will be accepted.

Proceeds will benefit North Missouri Center for Youth and Families and the Powerup! Afterschool Program.

