Owners of sheep, goats share topics at Livestock Symposium in Kirksville

Sheep owners and meat goat owners have their own sections in the Missouri Livestock Symposium, December 1 and 2 in Kirksville. But, they also gain from topics in forages and stock dog tracks.

Concurrent sessions, from beekeeping to horses, run all day Saturday, Dec. 2, says Garry Mathes, chair of the planning committee.

Lead speaker, Ray Kaplan, University of Georgia, gives two talks in the sheep section and goat section. His topics include: “Understanding Dewormer Resistance and What We Can Do About It” and “It’s Time to Rethink Parasite Control”.

Jodie Pitcock, USDA National livestock market reporting chief, also talks in both sections. For sheep owners, he talks about “Marketing to Increase Value.” Moving to the next track it’s “What is my Goat Worth.”

Dr. Frank Pinkerton, retired extension specialist, San Marcos, Texas, sticks to goats. His topics are: “So You Want to Do Goats,” “Feeding Gestating and Lactating Does” and “Breeds of Meat Goats.”

Speakers returning in the sheep section are Charlotte Clifford-Rathert, USDA and Dr. Beth Walker, Missouri State University.

The sheep section will have producer panel to answer questions.

Bob Johnson, Tingley, IA, gives three talks on working dogs. His topics: “Should you Have a Herding Dog–What’s Involved,” “Ways to Train Your Herding Dog” and “Dog Training and Ranch Work.”

The event has a farm-related trade show and classic tractor display.

No fees or advance registration required. Free meals include a beef dinner at 6:00 p.m. Friday. A Governor’s Style Luncheon on Saturday. Food is coordinated by the Missouri Department of Agriculture with help from commodity groups providing their products.

Keynote speaker Friday night is Tony Clayton of Clayton Agri-Marketing Inc. He will tell: “In Exporting, I Have Seen the Enemy and He is Us.”

Friday night awards will be presented to Fon Owings, DVM, Unionville, MO for the Livestock Person of the Year and Mr. Joe Koenen, University of Missouri Extension agribusiness specialist, Unionville, MO for Agriculture Educator of the Year.

For agenda details on the web, go to missourilivestock.com.

All Symposium events are at the William Matthew Middle School, 1515 S. Cottage Grove, Kirksville.

For answers, call Adair County Extension Center at 660-665-9866. Mathes is at 660-341-6625.

