Owner of German Shepherd charged with animal cruelty

The Trenton Police Department reports the owner of a German Shepherd on Main Street in Trenton has been charged with animal cruelty and is scheduled for court February 6.

The Trenton Police note they met with the owner and his family to provide guidance and resources to care for the dog, including a list of action items and a timeline to implement them. They have partnered with the owner and several private and public individuals and entities to help correct the problems and provide oversight to make sure the dog is properly cared for. The police report if the guidelines and timeline are not met, the owner will surrender the dog to them.

The Trenton Police Department encourages individuals to report animal abuse, so the police can evaluate the situation and take appropriate action if needed.

Like this: Like Loading...