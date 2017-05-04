Overdose victim tries to shoot Missouri first responders

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) — An overdose victim has attempted to shoot the first responders who had just saved his life in a St. Louis suburb.

O’Fallon Fire Chief Tom Vineyard tells the St. Louis Post-Dispatch (http://bit.ly/2qEOAU3 ) that two firefighters and a St. Charles County Ambulance District paramedic were sent Monday to a man’s home, where he was found unresponsive.

Vineyard says the man allegedly reached for a gun after the Narcan given by the responders reversed the effects of the opiates, causing him to regain consciousness. One shot was allegedly fired into the wall of the home.

Vineyard sent the firefighters home for the rest of the day after the incident.

The fire chief called the incident “pretty unnerving.”

It’s unclear whether the man will be charged.

