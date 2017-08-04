Over 400 attend Grundy Electric Cooperative’s Annual Membership Meeting

A large crowd attended Grundy Electric Cooperative’s Annual Membership Meeting held August 3, 2017, at the South Harrison R-II High School in Bethany, Missouri.

Prior to the business meeting, over 400 members and guests enjoyed the evening meal served by the Harrison County 4-H Members and entertainment by The Marks Family from Jefferson City.

Members also browsed the information booths and visited with employees of Grundy Electric Cooperative and Mid-States Services, LLC. Various booths exhibited products and services available to GEC members. The GEC Community Foundation, Inc. booth included a student display of educational grants and information on Operation Round Up. Mark Woodson, Member Services and Economic Development Manager of Associated Electric Cooperative Inc, displayed a” Generation Resources” booth.

Prior to the business meeting, GEC Community Foundation President Cliff Addison discussed the Foundation and encouraged members to participate in Operation Round Up.

Foundation President Addison and Vice-President Dennis Gutshall presented 18 fourth quarter grants, totaling $8,480 to area schools. Boy Scout Troop #100 led the Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag. GEC employee Randy Kinnison offered the invocation and Corporate Development Manager Peggy Boulware acknowledged special guests.

Grundy Electric Cooperative Board President Dan Lentz presided over the business meeting. Lentz welcomed and thanked members for their attendance and participation in the Cooperative’s annual business meeting.

President Lentz announced that the board of directors approved a capital credit refund with 25% of 1984 and 25% of 2016 totaling $201,363.96. Capital credit checks will be provided to members during Member Day events scheduled for October 23, 24 and 25.

General Manager Scott Wilson thanked members for their commitment to the cooperative by attending their Annual Membership Meeting. Wilson introduced Grundy’s Board of Directors. He presented “Years-of Service” Awards to four employees. Wilson informed members regarding maintenance of the distribution system, including pole replacement, and reconductor projects.

Wilson gave members an update on federal legislation as well as distributed generation. Guest speakers Madyson Williams of Laredo and Dereck Bowman of Bethany spoke about their experiences at Youth Tour in Washington, D.C. Lauren Cox of Princeton spoke about her experience at the Cooperative Youth Conference and Leadership Experience in Jefferson City.

Members elected three directors to each serve a 3-year term. Board incumbents Richard Moore of Princeton representing Area 4 and Marvin Harding of rural Ridgeway representing Area 5 were re-elected with Rodney Ewing of rural Lineville, Iowa elected to represent Area 3.

Like this: Like Loading...