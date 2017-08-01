Over 1,100 attend Mid-America Music Festival

The Black Silo Winery held its 1st Annual Mid-America Music Festival last weekend in Trenton with over 1,100 people attending the inaugural event, making the festival one of the largest country, bluegrass, rock and blues celebrations in Grundy County’s history.

Those attending the festival enjoyed 10 bands, including Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Outlaw Jim & The Whiskey Benders, Cory Branan, Katy Guillen & The Girls, The Creek Rocks, Amelia Eisenhauer & the Peruvian Farm Girls, Ryan Collins Band, Brother Dege and hometown favorite, Slow Leak. The festival also included food trucks, a beer and wine garden, hot air balloon rides, a fireworks show and more.

Many local businesses in Trenton had an increase in sales and traffic due to the festival. “It takes an army of people to host an event like this and we had a fantastic team of community supporters, volunteers, and staff to help make our first year a huge success,” said, Duane Urich, owner of Black Silo Winery. “We are already making plans for next year’s event and it will include even more bands, vendors, and activities.”