Over 1,100 attend Mid-America Music Festival

The Black Silo Winery held its 1st Annual Mid-America Music Festival last weekend in Trenton with over 1,100 people attending the inaugural event, making the festival one of the largest country, bluegrass, rock and blues celebrations in Grundy County’s history.
Those attending the festival enjoyed 10 bands, including Ozark Mountain Daredevils, Jason Boland & The Stragglers, Outlaw Jim & The Whiskey Benders, Cory Branan, Katy Guillen & The Girls, The Creek Rocks, Amelia Eisenhauer & the Peruvian Farm Girls, Ryan Collins Band, Brother Dege and hometown favorite, Slow Leak. The festival also included food trucks, a beer and wine garden, hot air balloon rides, a fireworks show and more.
Many local businesses in Trenton had an increase in sales and traffic due to the festival. “It takes an army of people to host an event like this and we had a fantastic team of community supporters, volunteers, and staff to help make our first year a huge success,” said, Duane Urich, owner of Black Silo Winery. “We are already making plans for next year’s event and it will include even more bands, vendors, and activities.”
“The sincere appreciation and compliments about the event we have received from festival goers have been tremendous and goes to show that what we are doing here at Black Silo Winery is truly needed and making an impact to Trenton’s economy,” Urich said. “Our goal at Black Silo Winery is not only to be one of the best wineries in Missouri but to offer a first class experience to Trenton residents and tourists alike while they visit our hometown. The Mid-America Music Festival is just one way Black Silo Winery is able to contribute to Trenton’s success.” Dates for the 2018 festival will be announced at a later date.