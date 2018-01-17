Only one race exists in election for Trenton City Council

Tuesday was the last day to file for the Trenton City Council’s April 3rd election.

The election is for one council member from each of the city’s four wards with terms running two years each. Four candidates filed for election.

There is one race, two unopposed candidates, and one open seat.

Tom Stickler filed Tuesday for the second ward council member position. He runs against current second ward council member Brad Chumbley, who filed for re-election Friday.

Current third ward council member David Mlika and fourth ward council member Larry Crawford also filed for reelection and they are unopposed.

No candidates filed for the first ward council member position. The incumbent is Allan Quilty.

City Clerk Cindy Simpson says write-ins will be allowed for the Trenton City Council election.

Like this: Like Loading...