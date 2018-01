Online synthetic auxin herbicide applicator training opens

Online and in-person training on synthetic auxin herbicides, such as dicamba, is now available, says University of Missouri Extension weed scientist Kevin Bradley.

Bradley and MU researcher Mandy Bish teach the online, self-paced class. For more information, go to extension2.missouri.edu/synthetic-auxin-herbicide-applicator-training-program.

The Missouri Department of Agriculture requires certified applicators to complete online or in-person training before buying or using dicamba. MU Extension is the sole authorized training source. Only certified applicators may purchase or apply dicamba. Visit agriculture.mo.gov/dicamba to learn more about Missouri’s requirements.

Upcoming in-person sessions are at Blue Springs, Columbia, Hannibal and Sikeston. All sessions run 9-11:30 a.m. The cost is $30 and advance registration is required. Seating is limited.

Dates and locations for in-person training:

• Jan. 22 – Adams Pointe Conference Center at the Marriott Courtyard, 1400 NE Coronado Drive, Blue Springs.

• Feb. 9 – Stoney Creek Hotel & Conference Center, 2601 S. Providence Road, Columbia.

• Feb. 12 – Quality Inn & Suites, 120 Lindsey Drive, Hannibal.

• Feb. 13 – City of Miner Convention Center, 2610 E. Malone Ave., Sikeston.

To register for in-person training or for more information, go to extension.missouri.edu/main/spotlight/dicamba.aspx. For questions about in-person training, call the MU Conference Office at 573-882-4349.