One life-flighted to Columbia after crash in Linn County

A two-vehicle accident on U.S. 36 in Linn County has injured two from Marceline.

The Highway Patrol listed injuries as serious for one driver, 21-year-old Sarah DeWitt and minor for her passenger, 11-year-old Trent Flair, both of Marceline. Ms. DeWitt was flown to University Medical Center in Columbia. Flair was taken by ambulance to Pershing Memorial Hospital in Brookfield.

They were in a car, northbound on Keene Road when, investigators say, it pulled out into the path of an eastbound pickup driven by 62-year-old Joedy Terrill of Olathe, Kansas who wasn’t reported hurt.

Extensive damage was reported to both vehicles in the Monday morning wreck.

All occupants were using seat belts.

The highway patrol was assisted by Linn County sheriff’s office, Brookfield police, and Marceline fire department.

