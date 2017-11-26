One dead, three injured in crash on Washington Street in Chillicothe

A tragic crash in Chillicothe has claimed the life of a Chillicothe woman and injured three others.

The crash occurred just after 5:00 pm Saturday evening, when according to a Missouri Highway Patrol crash report, a vehicle heading Westbound on Calhoun Street driven by Danette Rardon, age 39, of Chillicothe the turned right onto Washington Street. A northbound vehicle driven by Shawn Yuille, age 23, of Trenton failed to stop for a red light at Calhoun Street striking the Rardon vehicle on the driver’s side.

Danette Rardon was pronounced dead at the scene by Livingston County Coroner Scott Lindley approximately one-half hour after the crash. Izzabelle Yuille, age 5, was flown to Children’s Mercy Hospital with moderate injuries. Shawn Yuille was transported to Hedrick Medical Center and later to St. Luke’s Medical Center via LifeFlight Eagle for treatment of serious injuries. Jeremy Osburn, age 22, of Chillicothe, a passenger in the Yuille vehicle, was reported to have sustained minor injuries but refused treatment at the scene.

According to the crash report, both vehicles skidded approximately 200 feet north from the initial point of impact. The Rardon vehicle ran off the right side of the road, striking a sign coming to rest off the roadway facing east. The Yuille vehicle ran off the right side of the road coming to rest facing east.

The patrol report noted that neither Yuille or Osburn were wearing safety devices.

The Chillicothe Police Department, in a Facebook post Saturday evening, are seeking witnesses to the crash stating that “Witnesses are very important in an incident like this.” If anyone witnessed the crash as it happened, they are asked to contact the Chillicothe Police Department at 660-646-2121 or the Missouri State Highway Patrol at 816-387-2345.

The patrol was assisted at the scene by the Chillicothe Police Department, the Livingston County Sheriff’s Department and the Chillicothe Fire Department.

