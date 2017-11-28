One dead in crash on Highway 36 east of Macon

A northeast Missouri accident early last evening claimed the life of an elderly resident from Shelbyville.

84-year-old Albin Covington was taken to the Samaritan Hospital in Macon where he was pronounced dead some 90 minutes after the time of the wreck in Macon County.

The highway patrol said Covington was driving a pickup, eastbound on Highway 36, but in the west bound lane. An impact occurred head-on with a westbound van driven by 17-year-old Katelyn Sizemore of Clarence. She was described by the highway patrol as having serious injuries and was flown by a medical helicopter (E-VAC) to University Hospital in Columbia.

Both of the vehicles were demolished in the accident about 5:15 Monday, five miles to the east of Macon. Both drivers were using seat belts.

Assisting state troopers were members of the sheriff’s department, the rural fire department, emergency medical services, and first responders, all of Macon County.

Like this: Like Loading...