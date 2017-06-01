Old Time Country Music Festival to be held in Unionville

The Ninth Annual Unionville Lions Old Time Country Music Festival will be June 7th through 10th.

There will be a dance, which costs $5 per person June 7th.

A potluck meal will be held the night of June 8th at 6 o’clock followed by gospel music at 7 o’clock.

June 9th and 10th, there will be an open stage from 10 o’clock in the morning to noon with shows in the afternoon from 1 to 5 o’clock as well as at night from 6 to 10 o’clock.

There will be home-cooked meals and refreshments available on the grounds, and activities will be held in an air-conditioned building.

Camping will also be available for $20 full hookup or $17 basic. Campsites are first come, first serve, and showers and restrooms will be available. Call 660-947-2325 for more information about camping.

Call Gary Davis at 660-947-2137 for more information about the Country Music Festival.

Like this: Like Loading...