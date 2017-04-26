Officer Keith Vance receives April Service Integrity Leadership Award from TPD

Chief Tommy Wright of the Trenton Police Department has awarded the April 2017, Service Integrity Leadership Award (S.I.L. Award) to Officer Keith Vance.

Vance is recognized by his peer, for his hard work, dedication to excellence, and his willingness to become involved in the community that the Trenton Police Department serves.

Vance’s willingness to take on new challenges and assignments, his going the extra mile to help out his co-workers and the community makes him an asset to the Trenton Police Department.

The S.I. L. Award is a peer-nominated award in which the recipient receives a “traveling trophy”, a Chief’s Letter of Commendation, and a gift certificate to a local restaurant. S.I.L. is an acronym for Service, Integrity, and Leadership, which is part of the Trenton Police Department’s creed and mission. Wright states that next month, Vance will make a nomination for the award based on his observations of one of his peers who have gone above or beyond in one of those areas. That peer will then receive the same accolades as Vance did in April and will be responsible for the nomination for the next month.

Chief Wright encourages anyone who observes a Trenton Police Officer who goes over and above the call of duty to contact him so that the officer can receive recognition for it.