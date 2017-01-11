Officer involved shooting occurs during call in Moberly, Missouri

A Moberly police officer shot a Moberly man during a call for keeping the peace Tuesday afternoon.

Highway Patrol Department of Public Safety reports that the officer shot 37-year-old Joseph Ritter at the residence of 406 West Carpenter Street in Moberly after he began to act erratically and approached the officer with a knife in a threatening manner.

Ritter was transported to the University Medical Center in Columbia where he is in serious but stable condition.

The police officer was not injured.

The Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control are investigating.

