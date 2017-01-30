Obituary for Cynthia “Cindy” Gott

A Resident of Galt, Cynthia Lynn Gott, died late Saturday night at the University of Kansas medical center in Kansas City.

She was 55 years old and had operated the Galt Cafe since 1995 and was an EMT with the Galt Fire Protection District.

Surviving relatives include her father Bob Gott of Galt; brothers Ben and James Gott of Galt and Noel Gott of Chillicothe.

A celebration of life for Cindy Gott will be held Tuesday, January 31st at 4 o’clock at the Grundy R-5 school in Galt. Her body is to be cremated following the service.

Visitation is scheduled tonight from 6 until 8 o’clock at the Galt Christian Church.

The family encourages donations to the Cindy Gott Memorial fund to be used for a scholarship for students going into the field of emergency medical services.

Like this: Like Loading...