Services for Cameron Lollar of Chillicothe

A funeral service for 25-year-old Cameron Lollar of Chillicothe will be at 10 o’clock Friday morning at the First Baptist Church in Chillicothe. Burial will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens of Chillicothe.

Visitation will be held from 6 o’clock until 8 o’clock Thursday night at the First Baptist Church, Chillicothe.

Cameron Lollar was killed in a Monday afternoon traffic accident in rural Sullivan County.

Memorials in honor of Cameron Lollar may be made to Edward D Jones and put for the benefit of Jaxon Lollar on the memo line.

Arrangements are under the direction of Heritage Funeral Home of Chillicothe.

