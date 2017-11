Nearly 900 Missourians have tested positive for the flu this season, compared to about 250 cases during the same time last year.

Rachael Hahn with the state Department of Health and Senior Services is encouraging Missourians to prevent the spread of germs, especially while around family and friends during the holidays.

Hahn says it’s not too late to get a flu shot. She advises washing hands often with soapy water, clean and disinfect commonly-touched surfaces and limit contact with sick people.

