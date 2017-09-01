Northwest Missouri State Fair continues in Bethany with livestock shows and tractor pull

Local News September 1, 2017 KTTN News
County Fair

The Northwest Missouri State Fair continues in Bethany today with exhibitors meeting at 10:45 this morning.

A pee wee goat show starts at 11 o’clock with a goat show immediately following.

Rabbit sign in and health check start at 2 o’clock this afternoon with rabbits showmanship at 5 o’clock and a pee wee rabbit show starts at 6 o’clock.

A tractor pull will be held at the grandstand at 6:30.

Market hogs and crossbred gilts will be weighed in from 5:30 to 9:15 tonight. Animals must be registered by 9 o’clock.

Post Views: 11

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , ,

About KTTN News