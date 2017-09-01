Northwest Missouri State Fair continues in Bethany with livestock shows and tractor pull

The Northwest Missouri State Fair continues in Bethany today with exhibitors meeting at 10:45 this morning.

A pee wee goat show starts at 11 o’clock with a goat show immediately following.

Rabbit sign in and health check start at 2 o’clock this afternoon with rabbits showmanship at 5 o’clock and a pee wee rabbit show starts at 6 o’clock.

A tractor pull will be held at the grandstand at 6:30.

Market hogs and crossbred gilts will be weighed in from 5:30 to 9:15 tonight. Animals must be registered by 9 o’clock.

