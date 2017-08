The Northwest Missouri State Fair begins in Bethany today.

It is Family Day, and admission will be free with A baby show to be held at 3 o’clock this afternoon.

Parade registration will be in the Bethany Community Gym beginning at 5 o’clock. The parade from Main Street to the fairgrounds will start at 6 o’clock.

A Johnny Cash tribute featuring Bill Forness starts at the grandstand at 8 o’clock.

