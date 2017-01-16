Northwest Missouri man dies when car overturns on ice-covered road

A northwest Missouri man was killed in Nodaway County when the car he was driving went off an ice-covered road and overturned, throwing him from the vehicle.

22-year old Michael Ogle of Ravenwood was pronounced dead at the scene five miles west of Ravenwood on Route E.

The accident happened early Saturday as the car was Northbound on Route E when the vehicle went out of control on the ice-covered road, traveled off the left side of the pavement, hit the ground, struck a fence, and overturned three to four times before coming to rest on the passenger side of the car.

Ogle was thrown through the Driver’s side window and the vehicle was demolished.

