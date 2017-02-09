Northeast braces for ‘dangerous’ winter storm as snow begins to fall

(UPI) — Officials canceled school in a number of major cities in the U.S. Northeast and thousands of flights as snow began to fall Thursday in what could be the strongest winter storm this season.

The Nor’easter has prompted officials to cancel more than 2,700 flights. All public schools in New York City, Boston and Philadelphia are closed Thursday as the cities prepare for a foot or more of snow.

“The potential exists for heavy snow and dangerous travel conditions including the major Interstate 95 cities from Philadelphia to New York City and Boston,” the National Weather Service said in a statement.

The day before the Nor’easter, the region saw highs of 60s and 70s.

“It’s going to be a big shock to people, no doubt,” The Weather Channel meteorologist said. “It’s quite unusual to have such a change in the space of one day.”

Forecasters said the storm would hit Boston and New York City at about 6 a.m. Weather Channel Meteorologist Michael Palmer said the winter storm is expected to be a “quick hit — in and out” with snowfall expected to stop Thursday afternoon.

Snow has begun to fall in some parts of Pennsylvania where 8 inches to a foot of snow is forecast to accumulate in the eastern half of the state. Snow is also already falling in New York City.

The storm will affect several major interstates — Interstates 68, 70, 76, 78, 80, 81, 83, 84 and 95. Officials are warning residents not to be fooled by the pleasant conditions from the day before.

“New Yorkers, please take extra precaution and avoid unnecessary travel today,” New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.

“To prioritize safety, we’re asking everyone to stay off the roads to allow crews to safely clear snow or use public transportation,” Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker said in a statement. “Please assist us by shoveling driveways, sidewalks and hydrants in your communities, and be sure to lend a hand to neighbors in need.”

Like this: Like Loading...