North Missouri Sportsman’s Alliance to offer free deer antler scoring

The North Missouri Sportsman’s Alliance is sponsoring a free deer antler scoring day February 17 in Chillicothe.

Those certified with Boone & Crockett, Pope & Young as well as Missouri Big Bucks will be available to measure antlers from 9 until noon at the Elks Lodge, 401 Harvester Road in Chillicothe. Scoring will take place until 4 o’clock.

North Missouri Sportsman’s Alliance President Steve Shoot notes it’s important to take the antlers in as early as possible. He mentioned it’s been at least six years since scoring has been offered in Chillicothe, so it’s possible the those doing the scoring may not get to all of them. The antlers are to be measured in the order they are received at the lodge. Shoot said the only exception involves antlers which must be scored by those certified for Boone and Crockett and Pope and Young. Basic information will be sought, including how the deer was taken, as well as the individual’s name and address.

The North Missouri Sportsman’s Alliance has been working with the Missouri Department of Conservation to prepare for the event and members of the Chillicothe High School Hunting and Fishing Club will be there to assist. Shoot said the Sportsman’s Alliance plans to make the deer scoring day an annual event.

A concession stand and a chili lunch are to be available with free coffee during the day.

