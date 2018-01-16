North Mercer R-3 Board of Education approves 2018-2019 calendar

The North Mercer R-3 Board of Education approved the calendar for the 2018-2019 school year at its meeting January 9th.

The start date will be August 10th for teachers and August 15th for students. The last student day of next school year will be May 9th, 2019.

The February board meeting will held the evening of February 14th at 6 o’clock due to an away basketball game during the regularly scheduled meeting time.

In an executive session, the board voted to offer Superintendent Dan Owens a three-year contract at its meeting January 9. The salary will be determined at a later date.

The board was informed that Dana Smith from Hopkinsville, Kentucky verbally accepted the seventh through 12th-grade mathematics position.

